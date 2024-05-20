Assetmark Inc. Buys 258,033 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,435,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,033 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 1.73% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $123,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

BATS FLOT traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $51.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,782 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average is $50.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2559 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

