Assetmark Inc. Buys 408,054 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,665,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,054 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $383,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,884 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,183,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,238,000 after purchasing an additional 486,526 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,819,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,763 shares during the period. Finally, Peavine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,142,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.44. 4,646,751 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.57.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.