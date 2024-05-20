Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 149,464 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Cadence Design Systems worth $93,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,228 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,062,000 after purchasing an additional 962,987 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 261.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,022,000 after purchasing an additional 448,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26,060.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,430,000 after purchasing an additional 277,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.11.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $3.66 on Monday, reaching $292.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,791. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.13 and a 1 year high of $327.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total transaction of $463,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,316.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,298 shares of company stock valued at $33,247,394. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

