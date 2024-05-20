Assetmark Inc. Has $69.54 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,963,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,986 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $69,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.68. The stock had a trading volume of 747,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $38.84.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

