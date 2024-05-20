Assetmark Inc. Has $72.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,313,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,465 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 1.62% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $72,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEUR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,932. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $60.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.11.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

