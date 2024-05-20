Assetmark Inc. Has $80.53 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,227 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Nucor worth $80,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 716.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2,410.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.99. 1,474,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,375. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.33. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.65. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NUE shares. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.75.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

