Assetmark Inc. Has $97.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,204,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,416 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $97,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,318,000 after buying an additional 4,560,437 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,597,000 after buying an additional 1,933,732 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,439,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,162,000 after buying an additional 385,801 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,972,000 after buying an additional 4,402,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,343,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,947,000 after buying an additional 661,996 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $79.69. 4,538,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,074,208. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

