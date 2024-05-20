Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,463,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,765 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $84,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

DFAX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.34. 389,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

