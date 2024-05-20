Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,596,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,240 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $190,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,699,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537,549. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average of $71.99.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

