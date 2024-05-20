Assetmark Inc. Purchases 246,499 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,427,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,499 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.22% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $80,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $1,647,000. St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 350,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,059,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 620,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 658,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,994 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.86. The stock had a trading volume of 796,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,420. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $63.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

