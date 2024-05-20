Associated Banc Corp Boosts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $131.94. 28,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,114. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $132.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.