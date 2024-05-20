Associated Banc Corp Buys 11,465 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.55. The stock had a trading volume of 28,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,534. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.09. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

