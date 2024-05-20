Associated Banc Corp Buys 22,599 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,599 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 441,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,978. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $48.16. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $48.65.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

