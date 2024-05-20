Associated Banc Corp Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,486,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $551.42. The company had a trading volume of 260,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $539.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.73. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

