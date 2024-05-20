Associated Banc Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,142 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.35. 3,927,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,403,633. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

