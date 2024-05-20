Associated Banc Corp Has $2.34 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 138,099 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,561,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,767,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $687,902,000 after buying an additional 78,105 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,449,000 after buying an additional 265,116 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in PayPal by 29.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,930 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.55. 3,776,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,665,969. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

