Associated Banc Corp Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,205,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800,060. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.33.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

