Associated Banc Corp Purchases 189 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,753 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 569,274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $130,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.4% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,836 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 9.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,626 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 299.1% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $278.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,484. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.94. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $509.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

