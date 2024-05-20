Associated Banc Corp Sells 5,674 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,536 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,202,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $394,200,000 after buying an additional 748,727 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 37,869 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

TJX Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $2.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.28. 2,551,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,045,896. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.83. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $102.84. The firm has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

