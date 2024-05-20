Associated Banc Corp Sells 690 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 753.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.84. 1,072,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,768,930. The company has a market capitalization of $156.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $125.01 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.