Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) General Counsel Philip Mazzara Sells 266 Shares

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $20,609.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 358,309 shares in the company, valued at $27,761,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Astera Labs Stock Up 0.0 %

Astera Labs stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.51. 1,330,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,401. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $95.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the first quarter worth about $952,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter worth about $1,143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter worth about $1,484,000.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

