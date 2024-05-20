AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 315,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,658,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,811. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.29. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The company has a market capitalization of $239.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZN

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.