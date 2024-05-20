AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stake Cut by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,278,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,101,937. The stock has a market cap of $239.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.68 and its 200 day moving average is $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

