Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Benchmark currently has a $54.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Trading Up 0.7 %

BATRA opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Atlanta Braves has a fifty-two week low of $36.78 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average is $41.55.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $67.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.94 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 18.35% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

About Atlanta Braves

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 1,607.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

