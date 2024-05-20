Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Benchmark currently has a $54.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlanta Braves Trading Up 0.7 %
BATRA opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Atlanta Braves has a fifty-two week low of $36.78 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average is $41.55.
Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $67.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.94 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 18.35% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
