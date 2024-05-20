Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AAME opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 0.43. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.75 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Atlantic American
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.
