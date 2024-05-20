Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 8,241 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total transaction of $1,494,422.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,353 shares in the company, valued at $41,046,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $1,512,305.91.

On Monday, April 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $1,459,810.74.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total transaction of $1,645,810.11.

On Monday, April 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $1,593,397.35.

On Friday, April 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.36, for a total transaction of $1,708,853.76.

On Thursday, March 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.67, for a total transaction of $1,604,275.47.

On Friday, March 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total transaction of $1,588,287.93.

On Monday, March 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.25, for a total transaction of $1,625,537.25.

On Monday, March 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.32, for a total transaction of $1,766,211.12.

On Friday, March 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.85, for a total transaction of $1,712,891.85.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,539. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.02. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $145.21 and a 52-week high of $258.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its stake in Atlassian by 523.5% in the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 182,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,683,000 after buying an additional 153,553 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.22.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

