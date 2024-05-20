AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Decreased by Windle Wealth LLC

Windle Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 4.4% of Windle Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 138.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 260,613 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 56,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 626,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 123,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 15.1% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 51,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Trading Up 0.6 %

T traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 25,891,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,199,848. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.16.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

