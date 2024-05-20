Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 710 ($8.92) price target on the stock.
Auction Technology Group Stock Up 4.8 %
LON ATG traded up GBX 28 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 612 ($7.69). The stock had a trading volume of 332,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,550. Auction Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 440 ($5.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 810 ($10.17). The stock has a market cap of £745.05 million, a PE ratio of 7,650.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 564.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 550.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Auction Technology Group Company Profile
