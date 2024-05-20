Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 710 ($8.92) price target on the stock.

Auction Technology Group Stock Up 4.8 %

LON ATG traded up GBX 28 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 612 ($7.69). The stock had a trading volume of 332,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,550. Auction Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 440 ($5.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 810 ($10.17). The stock has a market cap of £745.05 million, a PE ratio of 7,650.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 564.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 550.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Auction Technology Group Company Profile

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

