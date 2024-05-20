Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AUTL opened at $4.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AUTL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.