Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by STF Management LP

STF Management LP increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,966 shares of company stock worth $749,524 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.2 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $251.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

