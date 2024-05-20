Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Avalon has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon

About Avalon

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

