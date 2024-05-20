Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.91

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.91 and last traded at $67.80, with a volume of 15895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.62.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average of $62.35.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 31,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 106,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,648,000.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.