Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday. 93,017 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session's volume of 91,996 shares.The stock last traded at $2.79 and had previously closed at $2.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.80.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $559.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $490.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,159,000 after buying an additional 1,296,045 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% during the first quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 8,377,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after buying an additional 578,488 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after buying an additional 2,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

