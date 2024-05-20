Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.55

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.55 and last traded at $30.38, with a volume of 116169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 2,103.78%. Analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 27,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $608,931.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at $326,704.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avidity Biosciences news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 27,641 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $608,931.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,704.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,641 shares of company stock valued at $7,512,551. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 11.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 33.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 100.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 267,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 133,866 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 19.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

