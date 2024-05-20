Axie Infinity Price Reaches $7.15 on Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $7.15 or 0.00010712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $35.56 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,806,612 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 144,781,182.5123055 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.33111636 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 450 active market(s) with $33,712,152.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

