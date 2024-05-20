BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.72

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.72 and last traded at $70.42, with a volume of 188805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.70.

Separately, Bank of America cut BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,142.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 52,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

