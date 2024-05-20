Balentine LLC Boosts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Balentine LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 501,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,903,000 after buying an additional 114,967 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 919,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,749,000 after purchasing an additional 107,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,420,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 430,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.50. The stock had a trading volume of 583,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,188. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $144.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.97 and its 200 day moving average is $124.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

