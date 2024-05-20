Balentine LLC Buys 1,806 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,207. The company has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

