Balentine LLC Buys 2,334 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,426,529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,935,000 after buying an additional 3,714,069 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 99,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,574,000 after buying an additional 2,278,076 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,566,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,422,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $351,925,000 after buying an additional 1,825,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.4 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.71. The stock had a trading volume of 33,350,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,531,219. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $269.46 billion, a PE ratio of 244.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

