Balentine LLC Buys 4,113 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Relx by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,843,000 after buying an additional 94,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 9.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,349,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,179,000 after purchasing an additional 194,937 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,147,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,371,000 after purchasing an additional 36,466 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,020,000 after purchasing an additional 384,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Relx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,574,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,070,000 after buying an additional 43,644 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RELX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Relx Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RELX stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.18. 301,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,157. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.97.

Relx Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

