Balentine LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Balentine LLC cut its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in CarMax by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KMX. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:KMX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.52. The company had a trading volume of 384,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,782. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

