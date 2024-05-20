Balentine LLC Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Balentine LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,186,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,168,000 after acquiring an additional 31,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $671,384,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,249,000 after acquiring an additional 23,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,045.10, for a total value of $2,723,530.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 213,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,581,378.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,300 shares of company stock valued at $16,988,797 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $15.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $996.26. 178,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,905. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,080.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1,027.31. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,123.64.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

