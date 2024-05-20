Balentine LLC Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $544.60. 360,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,139. The company has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.06 and a twelve month high of $565.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $537.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $537.38.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

