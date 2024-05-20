Balentine LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Chubb by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $957,756,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after buying an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 19,454.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,860,000 after acquiring an additional 482,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 43.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,531,000 after acquiring an additional 334,970 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.74.

Chubb Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:CB traded down $8.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $265.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,159. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.02 and its 200-day moving average is $240.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,815 shares of company stock worth $37,349,247. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

