Balentine LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,178,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,145,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FI. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FI stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.33. 825,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,628. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

