Balentine LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MSI stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $367.90. 81,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.96 and a 200 day moving average of $330.08. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $369.59.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.43.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

