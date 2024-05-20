Balentine LLC Raises Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Ferrari by 327.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. Barclays lowered shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.67.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE traded down $5.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $416.85. The stock had a trading volume of 124,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,326. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $283.20 and a fifty-two week high of $442.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Ferrari Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $2.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.