Balentine LLC Sells 2,436 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Balentine LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 753.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,930. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $125.01 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.39. The stock has a market cap of $156.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

