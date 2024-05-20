Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,594,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540,938 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 2.3% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $154,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $3,734,407,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after buying an additional 20,362,295 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Bank of America by 1,071.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,150,000 after buying an additional 12,880,492 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,970,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,659,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.84. The stock had a trading volume of 28,362,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,503,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $303.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $39.49.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

