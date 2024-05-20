Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,734,407,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,222,000 after buying an additional 1,397,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,520,000 after buying an additional 1,315,056 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after buying an additional 20,362,295 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,649,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,666,000 after buying an additional 5,484,219 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $38.84. 28,362,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,503,469. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $303.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $39.49.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

